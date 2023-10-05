Red Hat and Intel partner to give manufacturers the edge

Red Hat and Intel have launched a new industrial edge platform.

Red Hat has partnered with Intel to release a new industrial edge platform to help modernise industrial control systems in manufacturing.

According to the two technoogy giants, the partnership leverages Red Hat’s expertise in cloud-to-edge application platform delivery and Intel’s strength in edge to cloud compute platforms, including industrial hardware and software,

The new industrial edge platform aims to improve efficiency in industrial system development, deployment, management, and cyber security.

Its primary target market are process and discrete manufacturers, but the it can be used by any operational technology shop, according to Kelly Switt, senior director and global head of intelligent edge business development at Red Hat.

By using real-time data insights and integrating AI/ML, the platform automates tasks for industrial control system vendors, system integrators. and manufacturers. The real-time kernel ensures low latency and consistent response time, supporting reliable communication for industrial controls.

As the world's largest open source company, Red Hat emphasises the global developer collaboration for streamlined integration with hardware and software components. Core code transparency, a defined roadmap, and release cycle eliminate uncertainty around new releases and features.

In addition, ongoing efforts with Intel involve integrating Intel-based platforms and Intel Edge Controls for Industrial (Intel ECI) into current and future Red Hat Enterprise Linux versions. This collaboration extends to Red Hat Device Edge (early access), Ansible Automation Platform, and OpenShift.

Smart manufacturing

According to the two companies, smart factories, or software-defined factories, are playing a crucial role in amplifying the speed at which manufacturers can innovate.

“By breaking down the barriers between IT and OT, manufacturers can embrace collaboration with new functionality and proactively strengthen and speed up operations, with the flexibility and intelligence to scale based on demand,” they say in a statement.

Switt adds that power cuts have placed strain on most of South Africa’s manufacturing market. “With the drive to look for energy savings and tolerance to power failures, the market needs change to meet the demands. We have a team throughout our [Middle East and Africa] footprint available to meet and discuss the needs of the manufacturer with our ecosystem of partners.”