Cloud industry leaders, innovators pledge support for ITWeb Cloud & Data Centre Summit 2023

Issued by ITWeb Cloud & Data Centre Summit
Johannesburg, 19 Oct 2023
Attendance is free of charge for qualifying IT professionals from end-user organisations.
Cloud industry leaders and innovators have pledged their support for the ITWeb Cloud & Data Centre Summit 2023, set to take place on 31 October at The Forum in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

AWS is the primary sponsor of the event, themed: 'Optimisation as a catalyst to business success.'

Other major sponsors include Google Cloud (diamond), HCLTech (platinum), Open Access Data Centres/WIOCC (gold) and Teraco (silver).

The summit has also received support from Africa Data Centres, Veeam in partnership with FirstNet, Tintri, OpenText and RedM Professional Services.

Moreover, Dimension Data is sponsoring an Urban Café.

The content of the ITWeb Cloud and Data Summit 2023 has been curated specifically for the South African audience of business and technology decision-makers.

Throughout this packed one-day event, cloud specialists, thought leaders and practitioners will share information and insights on the current state of cloud and data centre solutions, covering both strategic and technical topics.

Thanks to the generous support of our sponsors, attendance at this event is complimentary for IT professionals involved in the implementation of data centre and cloud solutions, products and services at major end-user organisations.

