Securing today, shielding tomorrow: VNQ Systems achieves elite partner status with Rubrik

Strategic partnerships shape the future of data security and technology solutions.

In the rapidly evolving technological landscape, partnerships are the key to unlocking new possibilities and driving innovation. One such partnership that has been making waves is the dynamic alliance between VNQ Systems and Rubrik. With a journey that started in 2018 and has been marked by mutual growth and achievement, VNQ Systems' collaboration with Rubrik is a shining example of how strategic partnerships can shape the future of data security and technology solutions.

Resilient partnership for a secure future

In today's digital world, security and data protection are paramount. The partnership between VNQ Systems and Rubrik represents a formidable force in this ever-evolving arena. As we delve into the details of this exceptional partnership, you'll discover how it has secured today's data and shielded tomorrow's innovations.

VNQ and Rubrik: A journey of excellence

VNQ Systems, from its inception, has embarked on a relentless journey towards excellence in the technology industry. The partnership between VNQ and Rubrik, forged in 2018, laid the foundation for a remarkable journey of growth and collaboration. Over the years, this partnership has blossomed into a true example of how two visionary companies can come together to achieve exceptional outcomes.

From the outset, VNQ demonstrated an unwavering commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. This partnership with Rubrik has been a testament to VNQ's dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions to its clients, ensuring their data remains secure and accessible.

Implementing and supporting Rubrik solution at a large financial institution since 2018

One of the most significant milestones in this partnership has been the successful implementation and support of the Rubrik solution at a large financial institution. This achievement showcases the technical prowess and expertise of VNQ Systems in deploying advanced technology solutions. The ability to seamlessly integrate the Rubrik solution into the operations of a major financial institution highlights VNQ's capability to address complex challenges and deliver tangible results.

Elite status based on revenue, training, collaborative activities

VNQ's dedication to excellence did not go unnoticed. The prestigious elevation of VNQ Systems to an elite partner status with Rubrik is a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence. Elite status, as defined by Rubrik, goes beyond revenue figures. It encompasses training and accreditations (with VNQ holding 18 accreditations), joint sales and marketing endeavours, and lead generation. This holistic evaluation ensures that the partnership is financially successful and mutually beneficial in terms of expertise and strategic collaboration.

Grateful acknowledgment from VNQ's CEO

On achieving this remarkable milestone, Simon Ndukuya, CEO of VNQ Systems, expressed his gratitude and excitement. "We are honoured to receive such a prestigious elevation by such an esteemed company as Rubrik. Thank you, and we look forward to a resilient and successful growing partnership," he remarked. This sentiment underscores the profound respect and appreciation that VNQ holds for its partnership with Rubrik.

Collaborative strategies for future growth

Bassam Almasri, Director of Channel & Alliances at Rubrik, highlighted the significance of this achievement. He stated: "This is a huge milestone in the development of our partnership. Together with VNQ, we are very excited about the opportunity to build a joint go-to-market strategy to 10x the enormous opportunity ahead of us." This visionary approach reflects the shared enthusiasm of both companies to leverage their combined expertise for exponential growth.

Pathway to future excellence

The partnership between VNQ Systems and Rubrik is a shining example of how collaboration, expertise and shared vision can pave the way for remarkable achievements. From their initial partnership in 2018 to their prestigious elevation to elite status, VNQ and Rubrik's journey has been marked by resilience, dedication and the pursuit of excellence. As they build a joint go-to-market strategy, the future promises continued innovation, growth and a secure tomorrow.

As you've learned about VNQ Systems' journey to elite partner status with Rubrik, you can see how their commitment to excellence and dedication to secure data solutions have led to this significant achievement. With their shared vision and collaborative strategies, VNQ and Rubrik are poised for a future filled with innovation and growth, ensuring that data security remains a top priority in an ever-evolving digital landscape.