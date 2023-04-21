Cyber1 Solutions expands into Europe, appoints EMEA GM

Hilbert Long, GM, Cyber1 Solutions EMEA.

Cyber1Solutions, a cyber security services company with 26 years of industry expertise, has announced the expansion of its European presence and the appointment of Hilbert Long as GM for the region, in line with its EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) expansion plans.

The company’s European office will be based in London with staff across the EMEA region. The business aims to grow its footprint in the region by expanding the cyber security services provided by its established businesses in Kenya and South Africa into EMEA.

“Our strategy is to grow the entity to become a self-sustaining, full-fledged business within the European market,” says Long. “We aim to replicate the strong businesses we have built in South Africa, as well as East and West Africa, using our expertise and knowledge to build another Cyber1 Solutions in the region.”

Currently, Cyber1 Solutions has a staff count of 135 employees and over 500 customers. Long says Cyber1 Solutions Europe’s focus will include managed security services, 24/7 detection and response that will be run from its security operations centre, aa well as penetration testing and awareness training.

Long has more than 23 years of distribution, resellers and vendor experience in cyber security across South Africa, the US, the EU, Asia and Australia. He has worked for some of the industry’s biggest names, including McAfee, Dimension Data and Intel Security. His aim is to increase employment opportunities in the regions in which Cyber1 Solutions operates and ensure the company becomes the cyber security services and solutions provider of choice.

The company’s objective is to help clients get the most out of their cyber security investments by using skilled experts from Cyber1 Solutions’ team.

“Providing innovative and cost-effective services and solutions requires experienced staff, and Cyber1 Solutions employs a significant number of security-certified technical consultants, providing superior knowledge and comprehensive expertise,” says Long