Khumbudzo Ntshavheni replaces Ndabeni-Abrahams as comms minister

Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni takes over the reins at the communications department.

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) will be headed by minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, president Cyril Ramaphosa announced Thursday evening.

Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, who headed up the DCDT up until now, has been shuffled to the Department of Small Business Development. Ndabeni-Abrahams’s deputy will be Sdumo Dlamini.

The new deputy minister for the DCDT is Philly Mapulane, with deputy minister Pinky Kekana coming in as the second deputy minister within the Presidency.

The president was announcing the changes made to the national executive, which he said is to improve the capacity of government to effectively undertake several tasks.

He pointed out that a number of vacancies needed to be filled, including those created by the passing of minister Jackson Mthembu and deputy minister Bavelile Hlongwa, as well as the resignations of ministers Dr Zweli Mkhize and Tito Mboweni.

He also noted that certain changes were made to the configuration of government departments and ministries, such as doing away with the ministry of state security and place political responsibility for the State Security Agency in the Presidency.

Says Ramaphosa: “This is to ensure that the country’s domestic and foreign intelligence services more effectively enable the president to exercise his responsibility to safeguard the security and integrity of the nation.”

Other notable changes to the national executive include the appointment of a new finance minister, Enoch Godongwana. Joe Phaahla, the deputy health minister, has been tasked with heading up the health ministry. National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise has been appointed as the minister of defence and military veterans.

The new ministers will take their oath of office tomorrow.