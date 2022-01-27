Group-IB strengthens representation in SA

In a move aimed at strengthening its local representation, Singapore-based cyber security company Group-IB has partnered with local value-added distributor, Corr-Serve.

The partnership will see Corr-Serve adding to its cyber security portfolio with the full stack of Group-IB’s solutions and services that detect and prevent cyber attacks. These include cyber threat intelligence, in-depth attack analysis, and incident response.

A Hi-Tech Crime Trends 2021/2022 report revealed that local businesses have become frequent targets of the sellers of access to compromised networks. SA’s share accounted for almost 25% of the total number of access sales in Africa during the reporting period.

The selling of access to compromised corporate networks has become a major trend globally. Initial access brokers actively partner with ransomware operators removing the need for them to break into corporate networks on their own.

Group-IB’s solutions guard against known and unknown threats to digital assets, and are designed to monitor, identify, and prevent them.

Mark van Vuuren, product director at Corr-Serve, says Group-IB’s adversary-centric approach, based on 18 years of experience, brings a much-needed solution to SA.

“With identity fraud on the rise, reportedly over 330% last year, solutions that help prevent and investigate are critical at this point in time,” he adds.

Nicholas Palmer, head of global business at Group-IB, says he sees the partnership with Corr-Serve as an opportunity to help reduce cyber crime by giving companies a clear understanding of the threats and adversaries relevant to them, as well as the tools to defend against attacks.