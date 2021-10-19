2021 Absa Cape Epic broadcasts globally with Dimension Data infrastructure

Dimension Data, leading IT solutions and technology provider and official technology partner for the 2021 Absa Cape Epic, has assisted in putting the rugged and challenging event on the digital map. The event is widely regarded as one of the most demanding mountain bike stage races in the world and spans more than 600 kilometres into remote and rugged locations with limited connectivity and visibility.

Logistical challenges and a focus on preserving the environment and rider experience has made it important that this event be broadcast globally. Dimension Data built a dedicated digital platform designed specifically to overcome the logistical challenges of the remote landscape and stream the event live to a global audience.

“The limited data infrastructure in this remote landscape was a challenge for the Absa Cape Epic and its audience,” says Nompumelelo Mokou, Dimension Data Managing Director, Southern Africa. “As the official technology partner for the event, we are connecting the world to The Race That Measures All. We are connecting medical services, media broadcasts, riders, fans and so much more. Through this sponsorship, we have enabled the Absa Cape Epic to deliver an engaging fan, media and rider experience while showcasing the transformative power of technology.”

The 2021 Absa Cape Epic runs over eight days and 620 kilometres with 15 350 metres of climbing over rugged mountains. Dimension Data provides the infrastructure, expertise and scalable technology to ensure that every part of the race is publicly broadcast seamlessly, a role that has become even more critical during the pandemic. With no physical viewing allowed this year, broadcasting the event is the only way fans can engage with the riders; last year the Absa Cape Epic planned to use eight data sources (cameras on e-bikes, motor bikes and helicopters) to broadcast and live-stream the event, which was unfortunately cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, due to no spectators being allowed at the event, the amount of data sources to be used in the race has doubled.

Broadcast innovation:

3.5km of fibre installed and activated per village.

Live streaming enabled by Dimension Data’s network connectivity services.

Over 1.5 million live streaming views in 2019.

136 countries watching the live streaming.

8 447 820 YouTube impressions.

48% year-on-year growth in live streaming data of the race.

World-class wired and wireless connectivity provided for the media that travel with the race.

The connectivity supports more than 2 500 crew members, including media, sponsors, venue operations, riders and the public.

“Connectivity forms the foundation of the Absa Cape Epic, connecting this remote and rugged event to the world,” says Mokou. “It underscores the value of the network and connectivity to driving business success and enabling digital transformation. The innovative digital investment into the Absa Cape Epic has enabled them to grow and reach significant milestones that previously were not thought possible.”

Modernising the network plays no small role in helping any organisation in any sector to grow, digitise and transform, gaining measurable benefits and immeasurable value in the process.

