MTN Group recruits another Telkom finance executive

Former Telkom financial controller Marvin Ncube has joined MTN Group as executive for business finance, effective September.

Africa’s biggest telco announced Ncube’s appointment yesterday, saying in his new role, he will lead MTN’s financial planning and analysis, regional and manco finance business partnering and group capital management.

Ncube, a 19-year veteran in finance, is the second executive to exit Telkom’s finance department and join MTN, following the departure of former chief financial officer Tsholofelo Molefe, who was also snapped up by the telecoms group.

Prior to Telkom, Ncube was finance business partner (divisional CFO) at Eskom. MTN says he also served on a number of boards, including the South African Dental Association, Mozambique Transmission Company, Eskom and Trans-Africa Projects, providing strategic insights and direction.

“Given his vast experience, expertise and accomplishments, I am confident Marvin will add immense value to these portfolios and to the group,” says Molefe, MTN Group chief financial officer.

Ncube is a chartered accountant (SA) with an MBA from the University of Pretoria (GIBS). He also holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) degree from Rhodes University and a Postgraduate Diploma from the University of Cape Town.

With his appointment, Ncube becomes the latest high-profile hire by MTN in the last two weeks, after the company hired outgoing Independent Communications Authority of SA CEO Willington Ngwepe as chief of staff in the office of the group president and CEO.

Ngwepe’s appointment is effective 1 October. However, his tenure at ICASA runs until 15 October, as per the regulator's announcement of his departure.