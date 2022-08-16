MTN appoints outgoing ICASA CEO as chief of staff

Willington Ngwepe, new chief of staff in the office of the group president and CEO.

MTN has hired outgoing Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) CEO Willington Ngwepe as chief of staff in the office of the group president and CEO.

The mobile operator today announced Ngwepe’s appointment is effective 1 October. However, his tenure at ICASA runs until 15 October, as per the regulator's announcement of his departure.

Earlier this month, ICASA announced Ngwepe had decided against renewing his contract as the CEO of the country’s telecoms regulator.

Ngwepe advised he is not available to be considered for re-appointment to serve a further term as CEO, having decided to pursue other career opportunities, said ICASA.

In a statement, MTN says Ngwepe joins from ICASA, where he has spent the last five years as CEO. Before that, he was ICASA’s chief operating officer.



“Willington brings with him extensive leadership, technology and regulatory experience that will be invaluable as we execute on our strategic intent of leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress,” says MTN Group president and CEO Ralph Mupita.



“We welcome him to the MTN Group, where his focus will be on providing advisory, strategic and operational support on specific matters driven directly from the GCEO office.”

Meanwhile, ICASA is still to appoint an interim CEO.