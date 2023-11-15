BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
A roadmap for paper-to-digital transformation

Issued by Altron Document Solutions
Johannesburg, 15 Nov 2023
Turn your paper documents into digital content.
Revolutionise workflows, boost innovation and bolster security by digitising paper documents; we’ll show you how.

Digital disruption is remaking the modern enterprise. Radical rethinking of technology and processes is fuelling unprecedented innovation and growth for organisations bold enough to break with the past.

Turning your organisation’s paper documents and forms into digital content delivers crucial benefits:

Innovation: Classify, search, analyse and mine digital documents for business intelligence insights that foster innovation and drive competitive advantage.

Security: Secure critical data in ways not possible with legacy paper documents. Apply policy-driven integrity, confidentiality and compliance controls to digitised documents to safeguard your organisation’s most sensitive information.

Efficiency: Digitisation lets you redefine workflows. Sharing, forwarding and collaborating with digital documents drives down costs, ramps up productivity, speeds decision-making and changes the way business gets done.

Let us show you how Xerox helps drive digital transformation in your organisation. Our hands-on guide features real-world experiences, best practices, interactive assessments and actionable advice for successful paper-to-digital conversion initiatives.

Please download below to read more.

