Samsung brings out fifth-generation foldables series

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5

South Korean electronics giant Samsung yesterday unveiled the latest smartphones in its foldables portfolio – the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5.

The smartphones were unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked event, livestreamed from Seoul, Korea, to a local audience at an event in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

The company also marked the occasion with the launch of the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch6 series, which consists of the Watch6 and Watch6 Classic.

Speaking via video ahead of the global announcement, Bumsuk Hong, president and CEO of Samsung Africa, said since the introduction of the first Galaxy fold in 2019, the company has been on a journey to perfect the Galaxy Z series, amid increased adoption of foldables.

According to Hong, data shows double-digital growth figures in the “super-premium” smartphone segment, with foldables expected to lead this growth.

Hong said that much like previous years, Samsung has listened to key user-feedback for its fifth-generation smartphones. “With today’s launch, we will further provide our consumers with innovation that inspires them and supports their connected lifestyle.”

The CEO stressed that the African continent is key to Samsung’s growth trajectory. “This is where Samsung’s openness philosophy and innovation vision expands, guiding the future of the company.

“Research shows that 70% of Africa’s growing population is made up of young people under the age of 25. This young demographic has embraced advanced mobile technologies in the most significant ways, and we aim to better serve these customers with today’s launches.”

Dr TM Roh, president and head of Mobile eXperience business at Samsung Electronics, commented that just a few years after introducing foldable smartphones, tens of millions of people now use them.

In a few more years, the foldables market is set to surpass 100 million devices, with more than half of smartphone users considering a foldable for their next upgrade, Roh indicated.

“Every day, more people choose our foldables because they offer an experience people want that they can’t get on any other device. Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are the latest devices that prove our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers through innovative technology.”

Samsung revealed the Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 are available for pre-order in select markets, with general availability starting on 18 August.

The Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 retail at $999 and $1 799, respectively. Local pricing is yet to be revealed.

Featuring a new flex window design, the Z Flip5 is 3.78 times larger than the previous generation, says Samsung. With a 6.7-inch display screen when open and 3.4-inch cover display screen, the smartphone weighs 187g, features a 3 700mAh dual battery, and is 5G-enabled.

The flip phone has 8GB RAM with 512GB internal storage, as well as 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage.

Additionally, the Z Flip5 adds artificial intelligence solution improvements to its camera. It is equipped with a 10MP selfie camera and rear dual camera that includes a 12MP ultrawide camera and 12MP wide-angle camera

The Z Flip5 is available in the following colours: mint, graphite, cream and lavender.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5.

For its Z Fold5, Samsung says the fifth-generation foldable smartphone is available in blue, black and cream.

The company describes its Z Fold5 as the series’ “lightest” foldable yet, noting it combines the power of an immersive, large screen with a sleek and lightweight design.

The 253g Z Fold5 features a 7.6-inch main display screen and 6.2-inch cover screen, wireless charging, two nano SIMs and one eSIM, is 5G-enabled and 4 400mAh dual battery.

The camera set up for the Z Fold5 is made up of 10MP selfie camera, a 4MP under display camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, 50MP wide-angle camera and 10MP telephoto camera.

Furthermore, the S Pen fold edition introduced in the third-generation fold in 2021 has been refined for an improved writing experience on the Z Fold5, according to Samsung.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch6 series.

Samsung also unveiled two new smartwatches: the Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic.

According to company, the smartwatch series has been designed to help users build healthier habits every day and through the night.

It features health offerings and both models also allow users to access a selection of versatile watch faces, as well as new band options that empower users to meet their goals.

It has been updated with a longer battery life, thin rotating bezel and software upgrades. The new Watch6 series will come in two sizes, include health monitoring and has a one-click band for easy customisation.

“With the new Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic, we are delivering on our commitment to democratise advanced health monitoring tools, now offering easier access right from the wrist,” said Roh.

“From sleep and fitness coaching, to nutritional insights, Samsung is providing new and convenient ways to help users gain understanding and take action for better health and wellness, every day and every night.”