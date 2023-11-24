CyberArk elevates passwordless experience with new passkeys authentication

Passkeys work across user devices.

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the identity security company, today announced it has expanded passwordless authentication capabilities with new passkeys support. Now, CyberArk Identity customers can accelerate passwordless adoption and reduce cyber security risk by enabling the use of passkeys to easily access apps and websites using strong authentication methods like biometrics.

Stealing or abusing credentials to compromise identities is how most breaches begin. Passkeys extend a passwordless strategy to reduce the attack surface and minimise credential theft. The addition of passkeys provides CyberArk Identity customers with phishing-resistant, FIDO2-compliant credentials that replace passwords, providing the strongest level of protection against identity theft and account takeover and is a NIST Authentical Assurance Level (AAL3) authentication method. Additionally, passkeys work across user devices, and even work on those within physical proximity, improving user experiences by simplifying and speeding up authentication flows.

CyberArk Identity delivers a set of SaaS solutions designed to simplify enterprise identity and access management while providing a high level of security. Part of the CyberArk Identity Security Platform, CyberArk Identity helps today’s businesses overcome user authentication, authorisation and identity management challenges accompanying business transformation initiatives. With the CyberArk platform, organisations can enable zero trust and least privilege with complete visibility, enabling every identity to access any resource more securely, located anywhere, from everywhere – and with intelligent privilege controls.

CyberArk Identity also provides support for YubiKey One Time Passcode (OTP). YubiKey is a widely used physical authentication device that complies with NIST 800-63B guidelines regarding Authentication Assurance Level 2 (AAL2). With the OTP generated by their YubiKey, users can securely authenticate to any application protected by CyberArk Identity.

“Passwords are the weakest link in the security chain, and they are often the root cause of data breaches and cyber attacks. By introducing passkeys for passwordless authentication, we are further enabling our customers to eliminate passwords from their authentication workflows,” said Gil Rapaport, general manager, Access, CyberArk. “CyberArk is committed to delivering the most comprehensive and innovative identity security solutions on the market. By extending passwordless authentication options, not only are we helping to eliminate password-based risk for our customers, but we are also improving productivity and the overall user experience.”

CyberArk was named an Overall Leader in the KuppingerCole Analysts AG “Leadership Compass: Passwordless Authentication” report. CyberArk was highlighted as a “comprehensive, feature-rich and modern passwordless solution”. According to the report, CyberArk Identity stood out for advantages such as providing a solution for securing remote access and BYOD scenarios, flexible deployments, integration with CyberArk privileged access management solutions, strong partner ecosystem and proven scalability.

Passwordless authentication with passkeys is available now as part of the CyberArk Identity 23.11 release.

