Client content: Why digitising your print workflows is such a good idea
And how outdated processes hold you back.
The thing is, technology is changing office workflows in fundamental ways.
Smartphones and tablets mean you can access almost any information, wherever you are. The cloud is making it easier for teams to collaborate, wherever team members are. And the internet of things is making it easier to automate whole workflows.
Your office may never become completely paperless – but your workflows are going to change in some pretty big ways.