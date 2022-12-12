Young innovators impress at international science fair

Top winners Yu Tang Shan and Minje Le Roux.

Boksburg, Boksburg, in Ekurhuleni, saw hundreds of young scientists from 35 regions across South Africa gather alongside a number of international learners, to compete at this year’s Eskom Expo International Science Fair (ISF).

A total of 253 of South Africa’s top researchers and innovators competed alongside 17 international young scientists from Brazil, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Mexico, Mozambique, Turkey and Zimbabwe.

Taking placefrom 7 to 9 December, the ISF was held physically for the first time in two years.

Several ambitious young scientists who successfully exhibited their ground-breaking research projects at this year’s ISF walked away with life-changing awards.

The top senior Eskom Expo ISF scientist, winning a R75 000 cash prize, was Yu Tang Shan from St John's College in Johannesburg, for his research project: “SMARter: Soil Moisture Artificially Intelligent”.

The top junior Eskom Expo scientist, receiving a R50 000 cash prize, was Minje Le Roux from Durbanville Primary School in Cape Town, for the research project: “Tricky Traffic”.

Brandon de Greef from Crawford International Ruimsig in Johannesburg was awarded the prestigious University of Pretoria/Professor Derek Gray Memorial Award for the research project: “Powdered insulators for high-voltage applications”.

The award consists of the Derek Gray Gold Medal, attendance at the Stockholm International Youth Science Seminar during Nobel Week, and a three-year study bursary in the sciences or engineering at the University of Pretoria, provided he meets the required criteria.

Nthato Minyuku, Eskom group executive for government and regulatory affairs, comments: “This was an exciting return to form for the Eskom Expo International Science Fair after a two-year physical absence.

“We are inspired to see young scientists tackle issues that affect their communities, including attempts to develop various solutions, from creating sustainable energy-efficient homes, to improving infrastructure to cost-effective green solutions.

“Eskom is proud to be part of the expo for more than 20 years, as the expo provides greater exposure to science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation (STEMI) activities from a young age, which is an important driver for transformation of our economy and the creation of a better world for all.”

Title sponsor Eskom says it actively invested in the country’s youth by sponsoring 27 full-time bursaries for recipients to study electrical engineering at a South African university of their choice. These bursaries will be awarded to the learners provided they meet the required criteria when they receive their matric results.

Eskom Development Foundation CEO Sumaya Nassiep says: “Eskom Expo remains an important corporate social investment initiative for the foundation, as it is the only national initiative that aims to create a pipeline of young innovators to serve across a range of STEMI industries.

“We were delighted to see that 153 of the 270 learners who took part this year were girls. Increased female participation in STEMI is key to tackling local and global challenges, which is why it’s important for the Eskom expo to continue making strides to achieve full and equal access and participation in STEMI activities for women and girls.”

One of the sponsors − engineering and digital technology giant Siemens − awarded nine lower quintile ranking schools in SA with a Samsung public addresssystem. The learners who won this prize for their school, each received a trophy and a tablet computer.

“Siemens is proud to be a continuous supporter of the science fair, contributing to STEMI education in Africa, where it is desperately needed,” says Sabine Dall’Omo, CEO for Siemens Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Here, STEMI-related skills will greatly benefit the continent’s growth and development by building capacity for a knowledgeable and skilled local STEMI workforce that will lead the way for Africa to reach global economic competitiveness and advance the continent in various fields.”

