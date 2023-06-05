BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
Digital Office Solutions

White paper: Cisco’s Identity Services Engine helps secure your Xerox printer

Issued by Altron Document Solutions
Johannesburg, 05 Jun 2023
More content from Altron Document Solutions Press Office
Read time 1min 40sec
Comments (0)

In the world of the “internet of things”, your printer is a thing on the internet.

That simple fact allows your printer to communicate with a growing number of PCs, smartphones and computers, which means your printer is an integral part of automated workflow processes for your decentralised workforce. That’s a good thing, because this connectivity and machine-to-machine communication gives your workers more flexibility and mobility than ever before.

You have software that detects viruses and malware on your computers, and detects intruders on your network. But are printers included in your security plan?

Your security solution must know which users and machines are allowed to communicate with your printer as well as which ones are not. Moreover, because your printer is sending and receiving information over the network, comprehensive security should include the device as well as the network.

Cisco’s Identity Services Engine (ISE) is such a solution. It is integrated on over 200 Xerox printers, including all 29 of the ConnectKey-enabled VersaLink and AltaLink printers. Now, your printers and MFPs are more than smart workplace assistants, they are also true network citizens. Cisco ISE allows you to:

  • Gain control over security and simplify printer fleet implementation through auto detection and classification of Xerox printers;
  • Comply with security policies by centrally identifying, monitoring and managing devices;
  • More easily implement custom security policies for devices to prevent inappropriate access;
  • Firewall devices to prevent access in restricted areas;
  • Automatically prevent non-approved print devices from connecting to the network;
  • Receive real-time policy violation alerts and extensive reporting of device network activity; and
  • Block non-printers from connecting to ports assigned to printers.

Please download below to learn more.


See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.