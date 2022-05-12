Success for Kemtek customers at 2022 GAPP Awards

The GAPP Awards – or Graphics, Advertising, Print & Packaging Awards – are one of our industry’s most prestigious accolades, and winning one is considered to be a real seal of approval on a company’s innovations.

Organised by Sentient Publishing, owner of the GAPP Magazine, the 2022 GAPP Awards were recently handed out at a glittering gala event. Covering 60 categories of print, these awards are in fact the world’s largest print, packaging and signage competition.

The aim of the GAPP awards is to reward quality printing in everyday products – the kind of products that make printing directly relevant to the lives of consumers everywhere. We are all fortunate to work in an industry that is so full of talent and imagination – so much so that coming in the top five in any GAPP Awards category can be considered a major achievement.

Winners enjoy extensive media coverage and exposure, helping them to spread the word about their success. With these awards only taking place every other year, competition to impress the expert judges’ eyes is always fierce.

Aligned with success

The GAPP Awards categories cover many areas in which Kemtek provides technology solutions, including packaging, large format printing (LFP) and specialist printing services. The theme of the 2022 event was ‘taking print to a new frontier’ and we’re delighted to report no fewer than nine Kemtek customers achieved the ultimate success this time around: a GAPP Gold Award, winning 10 between them.

In addition, many other GAPP Awards were won on the night, with some Kemtek customers being recognised multiple times. They achieved success in categories as diverse as Hard Cover Books, Flexible Substrates and Variable Data Printing, as well as Packaging and Innovation.

With 42 GAPP Awards won by Kemtek customers in 2022 (including nine Golds), it’s clear that Kemtek is the undisputed leader in digital printing sales, service and support. For a full list of the 42 GAPP Awards won by Kemtek customers this year, please click here.

Their commitment to outstanding outcomes for their clients was enabled by investing in cutting-edge technology from Kemtek principals including HP Indigo and Epson.

A glittering line-up of winners

The award winners with which Kemtek can proudly claim to be associated (through supplying equipment and aftersales service) cover a wide range of printing and technology services, and have achieved consistent excellence through their use of cutting-edge technology solutions. They perfectly illustrate the diversity, originality and quality found through the industry and can serve as a source of real pride to all.

HP Indigo

Digital printing presses engineered by HP Indigo and supplied by Kemtek featured prominently in the GAPP Awards results, notching up no fewer than 10 Gold Awards plus over 40 other GAPP Awards. Gold Award winners included:

Law Print: Afrocentric Integrated Annual Report, printed on a HP Indigo 12000 (Gold – Digital Printing – Annual Reports)

Lebone Paarl Labels: Karo Brandy XO labels for Kinship Spirits, printed on a HP Indigo digital press (Gold – Digital Printing – Labels)

DIDGET Printing: Checkers Forage and Feast, printed on a HP Indigo 20000 (Gold – Digital Printing Packaging Film)

Shereno Printers: Wedding invite for Sudhir & Hemisha, printed on a HP Indigo digital printing press (Gold – Digital Printing – Stationery)

Ren-Flex: Metal printing for Carvello, using a HP Indigo 20000 (Gold – Metal Packaging)

Perhaps the most impressive overall performance was by MINI Print – the company used their HP Indigo 7600 to great effect by winning Gold in two Digital Print Categories: Packaging Paper/Board (two Golds) and Single Sheet (also two Golds).

Epson

Epson digital presses also empowered Kemtek customer Atlas Printers to take Gold alongside numerous other awards. Atlas Printers triumphed in Digital Printing – Packaging Paper/Board with their work for Maggi Sauces, while Branded Petal used their Epson SureColour SC40610 to excellent effect, collecting Gold in the Large Format – Paper Substrates category. We are extremely proud of the success using Epson large format printers.

The future is bright

The GAPP Awards have always had a strong focus on innovation, and this year was no different. Professional 3D printing services company Akhani 3D, a Kemtek subsidiary, picked up two of the most talked-about GAPP Awards in the 3D Printing category, including one for their revolutionary pocketknife – truly an example of cutting-edge technology in action.

Kemtek offers congratulations to all our winning customers and encourages more of them to submit applications for the 2024 GAPP Awards. Herewith photos of the Gold Award winners:

For more information about HP Indigo award-winning solutions from Kemtek, contact Wendy McLoughlin on (+27) 082 417 7188 or by e-mail at wendyl@kemtek.co.za.

For more information on Epson digital printing solutions, contact Aziza Mahomed, on (+27) 079 527 0067 or by e-mail at azizam@kemtek.co.za.