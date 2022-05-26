Online services minimise strike disruptions at SARS

SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter. (Photo source: Twitter)

The range of online services at tax collector the South African Revenue Service (SARS) has ensured minimal disruption of services amid the ongoing industrial action at the organisation.

Yesterday, trade unions the Public Servants' Association (PSA) and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) started their strike at SARS after failing to reach an agreement on 2022/23 salaries.

While the workers are demanding a 7% increase, the taxman has dug in, telling the labour bodies the figure is unaffordable.

According to the PSA, “the morale of SARS employees is at an all-time low as their employer has over the last three years unilaterally removed or altered their benefits. SARS also failed to implement the final leg of a three-year wage agreement that was signed in 2019.”

Nehawu says the strike “comes after having reached a deadlock to conclude a wage agreement for the bargaining circle of 2022/2023 after the intransigent employer tabled a 0% offer, or an offer far below what we have presented as our demand”.

Later, the employees rejected a last-ditch R500 million revised offer by SARS, which was looking to avoid the industrial action.

According to Business Day, the workers said the revised offer would translate to a wage increase of only 1.3% and a R3 000 one-off cash gratuity.

In a statement yesterday, the tax authority confirmed the industrial action, saying it has “noted that organised labour has opted to embark on an industrial action despite concerted efforts by SARS to avert the strike”.

SARS says it believes its offer, to which it has received no response, is the best under the prevailing socio-economic challenges facing the country.

The revenue service is also limited by the resources available to it from the funding grant, it adds.

SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter says: “I understand and empathise with the financial challenges faced by our own employees at SARS, as well as all employees country-wide. In fact, all South Africans, especially millions who are unemployed, suffer the impact of the current economic climate.”

Says the taxman: “SARS wishes to report that the first day of the strike proceeded orderly, without incident, and thank employees for exercising their rights, whilst respecting the rights of others and observing the law.

“Due to the wide range of online services, disruption to the operations was minimal. Over the next few days, we will continue to monitor developments at our branch offices. Our website will continually be updated to advise the public on how to engage with SARS to fulfil their required obligations.”

SARS urges taxpayers to avoid coming to its offices amid the industrial action, saying they should rather make use of online services.