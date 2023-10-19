#GOBOKKE
Building a sustainable enterprise: An executive view to leading for the future

Issued by Decision Inc.
Johannesburg, 19 Oct 2023
ESG Trends Report.
Decision Inc. is global digital partner that enables businesses to reinvent themselves to realise their full potential

We deliver agility, resilience and intelligence to any enterprise, enabling them to adapt quickly and thrive through innovation and opportunity. Our teams have engaged with more than 400 clients globally over the past 15 years, providing them with the expertise to build, operate and optimise their digital businesses.

We achieve this by leveraging the world’s best technology to drive our clients' business ambitions forward into tomorrow’s reality.

Our success is ultimately driven by our entrepreneurial culture, industry exposure and the passion of our people. We have three key cross-functional teams – Functional and Specialist Consulting, Development, and Engineering teams. Based in four global offices, our exceptional consultants focus on delivering value to clients by keeping them at the centre of our service delivery.

Click here to download the ESG Trends Report.

