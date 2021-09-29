BUI recognised for cloud and security excellence at Microsoft SA Partner Awards

BUI is proud to announce it won the Azure Infrastructure Partner of the Year Award and the Security Partner of the Year Award at the 2021 Microsoft South Africa Partner Awards on Tuesday evening (28 September 2021). In addition to these accolades, BUI was named as a finalist for the Modern Work Partner of the Year Award and the Microsoft Consulting Services Partner of the Year Award.

Held annually, the Microsoft SA Partner Awards recognise outstanding accomplishments by Microsoft Partners in a variety of categories related to competencies, cloud technology, and entrepreneurial spirit. This year’s ceremony was an online event, and Microsoft SA Chief Executive Officer Lillian Barnard praised the Microsoft Partner Network for supporting organisations through the social and economic upheavals of the past 12 months.

“It’s been a challenging time for many South Africans and yet we have remained resilient, and worked together to support our customers, our broader community, and each other,” Barnard said in her opening remarks to attendees. “Our impact and achievements in FY2021 have elevated us to a new level of operational discipline and performance excellence,” she added, acknowledging the agility and innovation shown by partners in response to customers’ evolving business needs.

A watershed year for security

BUI Managing Director Ryan Roseveare highlighted the importance of holistic protection after receiving the Security Partner of the Year Award. “This past year has been an absolute turning point for security,” he explained. “The rapid pace of digital transformation and the shift to remote and hybrid productivity put security firmly in focus, and the rising levels of cyber crime made businesses re-evaluate their risk profiles. We’ve certainly seen an increased number of customers looking for new ways to secure their on-prem and cloud resources.”

The security trophy, continued Roseveare, is a testament to the BUI team’s deep expertise. “We take security seriously. It’s in our blood. It’s what we do every day. And we’re always improving our skills, expanding our capabilities, and exploring next-generation tools to provide superior service and support to our customers. Microsoft’s security stack is very powerful, and we’re able to leverage end-to-end solutions to help organisations protect and defend their critical data and assets.”

Modernisation and migration, made simpler

Master of Ceremonies Aki Anastasiou announced BUI’s victory in the Azure Infrastructure Partner of the Year category with a brief nod to the company’s milestones in 2021. “Well done to BUI for achieving the highest infrastructure-related Azure Consumed Revenue, having a 100% cloud-based cyber security operations centre powered by Sentinel, and for celebrating your 21st birthday this year,” Anastasiou said from the virtual stage.

“We’ve built our business around Microsoft Azure,” responded Roseveare. “For more than two decades, we’ve empowered customers to maximise their technological investments. And we’re all in when it comes to the cloud. Azure is a phenomenal platform. It’s constantly growing. And it has the features and functionality to enable connection, collaboration, and innovation at scale,” he added.

As a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP and trusted local partner, BUI completed several major modernisation and migration projects during SA’s coronavirus lockdown period, and continues to build on its reputation for excellence. “It comes down to our people and our processes,” notes Roseveare. “We have a specific culture around skills and skills development, and we invest in our teams to ensure that we remain on the cutting edge. Then, we develop repeatable practices to streamline the digital transformation journey for our customers. The Azure Infrastructure Partner of the Year Award is a prestigious prize, and we’re thrilled with this honour.”

BUI holds advanced specializations in Adoption and Change Management, Cloud Security, Identity and Access Management, Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop, Teamwork Deployment, and Threat Protection, among others, as well as 16 Microsoft competencies in cyber security, productivity, and cloud solutions. “We’re committed to helping customers reap the full benefits of Azure, in terms of cost savings, performance, security, and agility. And we’re excited to support South African enterprises as they move forward into the new year,” concludes Roseveare.