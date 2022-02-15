White paper: Sustainability and e-commerce

With the unprecedented shift toward online channels and rising conservation and climate change concerns, organisations are actively exploring ways to adopt sustainable models for their e-commerce business. Aware consumers are making sustainable choices and are ready to make impactful changes to their habits from ‘right now’ delivery to no-plastic packaging.

Sustainability means adopting processes, tools, materials and methodologies that help conserve natural resources and support long-term ecological balance by eliminating any adverse impact on the climate. A more humane approach is to adopt lifestyle changes to meet our current needs without compromising the needs of future generations to meet theirs.

Sustainability, however, often implies choosing a path less convenient and delaying ROI. And this is where new technology plays a key role to make sure transitions are smooth and easy on the budget. It’s all about finding a common ground in the three competing pillars of sustainability – economic growth, social responsibility and environmental protection. Initiatives like reducing your carbon footprint, minimising waste and practising fair trade are often associated with the adoption of sustainable practices.



