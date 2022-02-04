Tarsus Distribution partners with Micro Focus’ CyberRes to provide comprehensive threat protection

The last 18 months have seen an alarming uptick in network security attacks and intrusions in both the public and private sectors. These threats will continue to increase and pose significant risk when it comes to data theft and the cost of recovery from an incident. It’s a situation that is exacerbated by the cyber security skills gap in South Africa.

It’s for these reasons that Tarsus Distribution has concluded a distribution agreement with Micro Focus’ CyberRes, one of the world’s largest providers of software solutions that strengthen cyber resilience and allow organisations to analyse their data in time to act quickly.

“The CyberRes suite of products complements Tarsus Distribution’s offering to companies and enterprises with large amounts of data that need security intelligence and insight to safeguard their operations,” says Alan Hawkins, GM Software & Security, Tarsus Distribution. “The products are aimed at organisations like managed services providers and big companies that need the ability to analyse large amounts of data so that they can identify anomalies and patterns and prevent cyber attacks from inside and outside of the business.”

“Companies that are digitally transforming their organisation need speed, agility, security and insights to succeed in a rapidly evolving marketplace,” says Emile Burger, Micro Focus SA Country Manager VP. “Our solutions are designed to enable faster innovation, with less risk, and are supplemented with an advanced analytics ecosystem to deliver optimal insights and efficiencies.

"The distribution agreement with Tarsus Distribution allows CyberRes to provide a broader market with the benefits of our advanced security solutions and services.”

The CyberRes products now available from Tarsus Distribution include:

Data Protector, an enterprise-class, data-centric backup and disaster recovery solution, which enables centralised data protection across physical, virtual and cloud environments, and combines security and analytics;

ArcSight, a cyber security product that provides big data security analytics and intelligence software for security information, event management and log management;

Fortify, which provides automated application security to help developers and application security professionals eliminate vulnerabilities and build secure software; and

Voltage Data Privacy and Protection, which discovers, analyses and protects sensitive structured and unstructured data, reducing breach risk and enabling data usability with privacy across hybrid IT infrastructures.

“Security orchestration, security automation and security response, or SOAR, are the three elements of a comprehensive security platform,” says Hawkins. “These elements enable an organisation to collect data about security threats and respond to security events without human assistance. This improves the efficiency of physical and digital security operations and is an area in which CyberRes leads the market.”

Hawkins says that Micro Focus’ CyberRes portfolio is an invaluable weapon in the arsenal of organisations looking to add advanced security solutions to their current product sets and create a wider, deeper value proposition for their customers. Training and certification will be provided for partners interested in selling these solutions and services to customers who need greater insight into the threat knowns and unknowns in their environment.

“We are creating a software demo environment to help potential resellers quickly understand CyberRes’ features and benefits,” he adds.