White paper: Cyber security in the new normal

Chief information and security officers and information security teams at large South African organisations were already grappling with a complex and fast-changing landscape at the outset of 2020 — characterised by more sophisticated cyber attacks, the advent of new attack vectors stemming from the growth of Internet of things , artificial intelligence and cloud, and the dawning of more stringent data privacy and protection regulation.

But if they thought they faced a taxing environment as the year opened, the coronavirus outbreak early in the year compounded every challenge, exposed every shortcoming and amplified the urgency of every imperative in their cyber security infrastructures and strategies. The pandemic has pushed security even higher up the agenda.

Most IT departments responded to national lockdown and the social distancing requirements of COVID-19 with laudable speed and agility. In many cases, however, the scramble to enable work from home and digital service channels meant they needed to take shortcuts to enable business continuity.

