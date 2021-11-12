BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMPANY
Companies
Sectors
Printing and Imaging

Guide: The quick-start guide to print security

Issued by Altron Document Solutions
Johannesburg, 12 Nov 2021
More content from
Read time 40sec

Printing often flies under the radar when companies are assessing security threats.

But it shouldn’t, because 70% of organisations have had a print breach, and 60% of all breaches are carried out within minutes. 

The flip-side of the power and flexibility of today’s multifunction printers (MFPs) is an increase in potential threats if you don’t have robust security measures in place.

Our quick-start print security guide will highlight some of the most important issues and give you the inside track on how to ensure your print environment is smart and secure.

Please download for more information.

See also