Pure Storage enables organisations to drive out direct carbon usage in their data storage systems by up to 80%

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world’s most advanced data storage technology and services, today issued its inaugural ESG report, which provides visibility into the company’s current metrics and sets commitments for making meaningful progress towards a better future for the global community.

“Pure makes a significant and immediate impact today by reducing data centre carbon emissions worldwide through our environmental sustainability efforts,” said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. “Pure’s products positively impact our customers’ environmental footprint by requiring substantially less power, space and cooling and by producing less waste than disk-based or competitive all-flash systems.”

Building a sustainable technology infrastructure is necessary to mitigate global warming and the worst impacts of climate change. Pure is leading the way by designing and building products and delivering services that allow customers to dramatically decrease their own environmental footprints. As part of this ESG report, Pure conducted a product life cycle assessment (LCA) of its portfolio, specifically the FlashArray products, which found that Pure customers achieve up to 80% reduction in direct carbon usage by data systems compared to competitive products.

Expanding on the energy and emissions-savings that Pure brings its customers, Pure’s unique Evergreen architecture and Pure as-a-Service subscription deliver further environmental benefits by significantly minimising e-waste, extending the service lifetimes of equipment and reducing underutilisation of storage. As a result of these programs, 97% of Pure arrays purchased six years ago are still in service.

Beyond helping customers become more sustainable, Pure is proud to commit to several goals to reduce the company’s own carbon footprint, making progress against Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions focused both on company operations and the use phase of Pure products:

Fifty percent intensity reduction in market-based Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions per employee from FY20 to FY30;

Achieve net zero market-based Scope 1 and 2 emissions by FY40; and

Sixty-six percent intensity reduction in use of sold products Scope 3 emissions per effective petabyte shipped from FY20 to FY30.

To read Pure’s full ESG report, including more on Pure’s business and employee initiatives, visit https://www.purestorage.com/company/corporate-social-responsibility.html.