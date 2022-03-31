Boardroom changes at Zutari as Teddy Daka takes charge

Zutari CEO Teddy Daka.

Teddy Daka has been named as sole chief executive of consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm Zutari.

This brings to an end the dual role he shared over the last year with Dr Gustav Rohde.

The company says Daka will, in addition to leading the company, drive Zutari’s growth initiatives, its focused client management programme and digital transformation journey.

Zutari announced the development today, saying Rohde now steps into a deputy chief executive role, with responsibility for culture, strategy and new business ventures.

Daka and Rohde have worked together for the last 15 years in different capacities within the legacy firms of Zutari, says the company.

Commenting on his appointment, Daka says: “Zutari’s new market-focused structure will strengthen our commitment to provide value to our clients – focusing on what our clients need, rather than what we offer.

“The changes we have made will enable us to be fit for the future, support our growth strategy and allow us to leverage our footprint even further. We remain committed to working with our partners in delivering solutions to some of the world’s challenging problems today.”

Rohde, who has a 20-year tenure leading Zutari in Africa, says: “Working as co-CEO with Teddy over the last year has ensured a seamless transition in our leadership. We are a 90-year-old, proudly African company with a strong heritage and client relationships. I am excited about the future and look forward to continue supporting Teddy.”

Daka joined Zutari last February, after resigning as CEO of JSE-listed diversified technology group Etion.

At Etion, Daka was the driving force behind the company’s foray into the Middle East, Latin America and South East Asia to revive the firm’s growth prospects.

Under his watch, Etion began piloting its internet of things technology solutions in Indonesia and Mexico, while growing its tactical navigation and cyber security markets in the Middle East.

Daka, the 2018 IT Personality of the Year award winner, turned Etion from a loss-making engineering firm, to a profitable digital technology business.