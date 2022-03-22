2022 Absa Cape Epic gains global reach with Dimension Data streaming infrastructure

Dimension Data, an NTT company, leading IT solutions and technology provider, Official Technology Partner for the 2022 Absa Cape Epic, has put the rugged and challenging event on the digital map. The event is widely regarded as one of the toughest mountain bike races in the world and spans more than 600 kilometres in remote locations with limited connectivity and visibility.

Logistical challenges and a focus on preserving the environment and rider experience has made it important that this event be broadcast globally. Dimension Data built a dedicated digital platform designed specifically to overcome the logistical challenges of the remote landscape and stream the event live to a global audience.

“The limited data infrastructure in this remote landscape was a challenge for the Absa Cape Epic and its audience,” says Werner Kapp, Dimension Data CEO. “As the official technology partner for the event, we are connecting the world to the toughest mountain bike race. We are connecting medical services, media broadcasts, riders, fans and so much more. Through this sponsorship, we have enabled the Absa Cape Epic to deliver an engaging fan, media and rider experience while showcasing the transformative power of technology.”

This year, Dimension Data’s parent company NTT will be supplying the cycling kit for the development team members, Sandiso Xetu and Siyabulela “Rasta” Tutu, clients and employees, showcasing further commitment to the Middle East and Africa arm of the NTT business and all activations in the market.

The 2022 Absa Cape Epic runs over eight days and 681 kilometres with a vertical ascent of 16 900 metres over rugged mountains. Dimension Data provides the infrastructure, expertise and scalable technology to ensure that every part of the race is seamlessly broadcast. After years of no physical viewing allowed, this year we finally welcome fans back to the race, with an amplified visual experience of 18 data sources, three eBikes, two helicopters, five motorbikes, one drone, three RV cameras and four cabled cameras.

Some key facts about the solution deployed:

3.5km per village fibre installed and activated.

Live streaming is enabled by Dimension Data’s network connectivity services.

In 2019, 500Mbps of internet connectivity was provided per race village with a total of 11.9TB of data downloaded (56.4% increase) and 6.88TB of data uploaded (69% increase). An increase from 2018, with 7.61TB of data downloaded and 4.07TB of data uploaded.

A 50.3% increase in live streaming data from 2018 to 2019.

World-class wired and wireless connectivity is provided for the media that travel with the race.

The connectivity supports more than 2 500 crew members, including media, sponsors, venue operations, riders and the public.

More than 50 access points will be installed per site for village-wide WiFi coverage.

“Connectivity forms the foundation of the Absa Cape Epic, connecting this remote and rugged event to the world,” says Werner Kapp, Dimension Data CEO. “It underscores the value of the network and connectivity to drive business success and enable digital transformation. The innovative digital investment into the Absa Cape Epic has enabled them to grow and reach significant milestones that were previously not thought possible.”

Modernising the network plays no small role in helping any organisation in any sector to grow, digitise and transform, gaining measurable benefits and immeasurable value in the process.