2023 Global Employee Experience Trends Report

Companies are prioritising cloud as an enabler of dynamic EX.

Our research shows that employee experience (EX) has emerged as the number-one C-suite priority, with 94% of CEOs agreeing that improvements in EX will directly affect their bottom line.

The EX narrative has changed: EX is now about the technologies that enable and empower users and drive efficiency, with a focus on collaboration and mobility tools for seamless EX, regardless of employees’ location.

And, as automation accelerates, organisations are prioritising cloud as an enabler of dynamic EX and enhancing security to achieve their business goals.

NTT DATA’s data-driven insights show you what’s changing and how you can enable excellence in EX in your organisation. Our report spans 25 countries in five regions, and we interviewed 1 442 customer experience (CX) and EX decision-makers and influencers across a range of business roles, from IT, IT security and digital operations to the C-suite. We covered 14 sectors, including retail and wholesale, financial services, healthcare, communications, manufacturing and technology.

Please download the report below to learn more.