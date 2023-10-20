#GOBOKKE
Report: 2023 Global Customer Experience

The rise of AI, cloud and employee experience in shaping the CX of the future.
Issued by Dimension Data
Johannesburg, 20 Oct 2023
Companies must keep pace with changing technology demands.
Introduction to the 2023 Global Customer Experience Report

AI is surging and automation is set to revolutionise the entire spectrum of CX. 

Organisations continue to invest in building AI-led capabilities to enhance their CX and differentiate themselves in the market. 

And, as automation accelerates, they’re prioritising and redefining EX as they look to differentiate and grow. 

To keep pace with changing technology demands, organisations are prioritising cloud and enhancing security to achieve their business goals.

Please download the report below.

