Siemens outlines its industrial metaverse vision at CES 2024

By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 10 Jan 2024
Roland Busch, Siemens CEO, at CES 2024.

At CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Siemens introduced innovations that blend the physical and digital worlds.

The company says that through strategic partnerships, advancements in AI, and immersive engineering technologies, it is shaping the evolution of the industrial metaverse using its Siemens Xcelerator digital business platform.

Siemens CEO Roland Busch emphasised the goal of empowering individuals to leverage the Metaverse and AI for real-world problem-solving.

Siemens has teamed up with Sony to combine Siemens Xcelerator software with Sony's NX Immersive Designer, using XR headsets. This collaboration aims to create an immersive workspace for designers and engineers, facilitating content creation for the industrial metaverse. The solution is set to release later this year.

Additionally, the tech firm extended its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), integrating Amazon Bedrock with Mendix, the low-code platform within Siemens Xcelerator. This integration helps with the development and scaling of generative AI applications for businesses of all sizes and industries, the company says.

To strengthen its Xcelerator ecosystem, Siemens introduced the Siemens Xcelerator developer portal, consolidating all Siemens APIs and developer tools. In collaboration with Microsoft, this portal now features a chatbot.

