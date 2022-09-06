Swedish ambassador to SA calls for more tech collaborations

Swedish ambassador to SA Håkan Juholt.

Swedish ambassador to South Africa Håkan Juholt has called for action-driven engagements between local tech entrepreneurs and their peers in the Nordic country in finding lasting solutions that impact communities positively.

Juholt asked for closer digital co-operation between South Africa and Sweden during his address at the Empire Partner Foundation’s (EPF’s) first-ever global hackathon last week, where he was the honoured guest.

The hackathon drew 400 participants, 42 corporates, and 17 mentors from more than 22 countries.

The hackathon sought scalable healthcare solutions for SA; and for the two-day coding festival, the Illovo-based tech foundation partnered with Sweden-based Hack for Earth Foundation, which in turn invited the ambassador.

In his opening address, Juholt called for amplified tech engagements between South Africa and Sweden to explore the impact of digital technologies and drive innovations across the globe.

He said: “You are the future. You are the proof that challenges ahead of us must be solved jointly globally. We can never find solutions of what needs to be done only in Stockholm, and it will be difficult for you too. We need to reach out to each other. There are so many issues on our agenda that must be solved.”

Further, he said: “I represent a country that strongly supported the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa. For more than 10 years, Sweden financed more than 50% of the budget for the liberation movement. A small country up in the north, why did we do this? We did this because we realised we need each other. It’s important for Sweden that SA can progress. We need each other.

“I want you to know that for more than 10 years, a small country in the north with 10 million people has been among the top three innovative countries in the world. That’s amazing and I am proud of that. It’s because of young Swedes.

“Our strategy has been to listen to the youth, identify their needs but also provide them with tools to solve problems. The responsibility of my generation is to give you tools. Then you will make the country and world better. That’s the Swedish strategy, listen to the youth, empower them, empower women.

“We must listen and share with each other; we must share experiences; and we must show that the younger generation is in the driving seat. You are the future”

Devoted minds

Ann Molin, secretary general of Hack for Earth Foundation, who joined the health hackathon, commented: “This hackathon brings me hope for the entire discipline of medicine and healthcare. If we can come together in South Africa from 22 countries over a weekend, I know the future of medicine is bright. The results of this hackathon truly show that by connecting passionate minds globally, we can create real change.”

Team Tochan from India took the top prize of the hackathon with the solution MicroCure, while South Africa’s Synigency and Medi-Track came second and third respectively.

All the three winning teams will now join the EPF Incubation, which the hack organisers said will ensure MicroCure, Synigency and Medi-Track get the support they need to bring their solutions to life.

Nineteen-year-old Laukik Salunkhe from India, who led the winning team Tochan, said: “My team and I are extremely grateful and immensely thankful for this opportunity. There definitely is a sense of responsibility we now feel about implementing this idea into tangible reality.”

Giving details of the winning solution, Salunkhe said: “Our solution consists of an auto injector which can dispense medicine through a microneedle patch; which is ergonomically handled, based on a unique electro mechanical drive system for a range of fill volumes and viscosities. Our tech solution is aptly named MicroCure.

“Our long-term goals involve growing with our product where we can continue to learn, take on additional responsibilities, and contribute as much value as possible to the healthcare industry. We would take full advantage of the educational resources available. Also work on the prototype of our product. Make it compatible with different drugs. To employ telemedicine to its fullest potential in the near future.”

Hackathon manager of EPF, Jasmine Mokwena, thanked the Hack for Earth Foundation for helping the local foundation host its global event.