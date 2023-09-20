CX outsourcer Kura appoints SA MD

Kenny Rodgers.

Kura, Glasgow-based provider of customer service outsourcing solutions, has appointed Kenny Rodgers to head up its South African operations, following the recent opening of its second site in the country.

As a global outsourcer, Kura specialise in providing tailored CX solutions, customer insights and analytics, as well as payment support and debt collection.



The company launched its South African operation in July 2019 in Durban, Kwa-Zulu Natal, and this year, also in July, it opened a new site in Umhlanga.

Rodgers, who joined the company in 2015 as a senior management accountant, has a proven track record of driving operational excellence. He was promoted to the role of Kura's finance director in 2020.



Brian Bannatyne, CEO of Kura, says Rodgers' experience and leadership align perfectly with the company's vision and values, which are focused on unique and people focused culture a

"Kura's reputation for excellence in customer service is well-deserved, and I am committed to upholding and enhancing that reputation through our South Africa operation," says Rodgers.

Kura stated that its market can expect “a continued focus on innovation, efficiency, and exceptional customer service.”

In a recent blog post, Kura promoted South Africa as one of the most promising outsourcing destinations for global clients, saying: "As an emerging African nation, it has been able to level with some of the top outsourcing locations like India and the Philippines in only a few years."