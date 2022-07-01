White paper: Ransomware impact on large global enterprises

Over the past few years, ransomware has become one of the defining cyber threats for organisations of all sizes.

Organisations have changed their response processes, insurance policies and staffing requirements based on this pervasive threat. Ransomware operators have made it clear that no industry or organisation is safe, as they look to exploit any weakness in internet-facing devices and services to get in and wreak havoc.

In this paper, written by Matt Bromiley, we examine the impact of ransomware on the globe’s largest companies.

