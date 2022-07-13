Concentric debuts privacy, security solution

Risk consultancy firm Concentric has launched Eclipse, a personal cyber security and digital privacy solution.

Eclipse is for individuals, families and teams, and offers defence-in-depth across consumer identities, devices, accounts and network connections.

The platform is available in levelled subscription tiers: Partial Eclipse, Annular Eclipse, and Total Eclipse, as well as 'à la carte' services, where clients can choose from a range of offerings including social engineering assessment, mobile security, penetration testing and more.

Casey Allen, Concentric’s CIO, says the company’s goal is to identify and manage the risks of its clients, by designing full-spectrum solutions to address problems before they arise.

“Having watched the trends over the last few years, digital privacy–or the lack thereof–is among the most alarming we have observed,” he adds. Concentric has focused on professionalising its privacy service and establishing partnerships to develop solutions to address this.

He says data has surpassed all other commodities in terms of value, and a strong correlation has emerged between the size of someone’s digital footprint and their likelihood of being targeted for both physical and cyber attacks.

“To answer the challenge, Eclipse searches the entire Web and all social media sites, providing fully comprehensive search capabilities as well as hands-on assistance through a concierge support team,” he ends.

Concentric is based in the US, and operates in over 150 countries around the world.