Nompumelelo Mokou appointed MD of DiData Southern Africa

Nompumelelo Mokou

Dimension Data has appointed Nompumelelo Mokou as MD of its Southern Africa business, effective 1 April.

This is another leadership change that comes hot on the heels of the company uniting its four brands of Dimension Data, Internet Solutions, Britehouse and ContinuitySA into a single entity or ‘One Dimension Data’.

Mokou started her career at Dimension Data in 2016 and has most recently headed up its Intelligent Customer Experience business for the MEA region. Before joining the company, she held positions at Ernst & Young, co-founded a project management company and was a director at Ngubane & Co.

In addition, she has held the role of chairman for the Business Women’s Association of South Africa – Soweto Branch, CATHSSETA, Dimension Data Employment Equity & Skills Development Committee, and Dimension Data Provident Fund.

She is also an employee-elected trustee in the company’s Employees Empowerment Trust and was recently appointed as a board member in DDISA.

Newly appointed group CEO of Dimension Data Werner Kapp says the growing focus on business transformation and digitisation among clients, coupled with the assets combined during the One Dimension Data integration last year, created significant opportunities for the company.

“I am very excited about the future of this business under Nompumelelo’s leadership,” he adds.

Mokou notes she is pleased to be taking on this new role. “This region has been positioned as the next frontier for business growth, and I look forward to engaging our clients and to deliver on their digital transformation ambitions.”