Cassava Tech joins forces with Mitsui to build data centres

The recently completed 10MW JHB1 Africa Data Centres facility in Midrand.

Cassava Technologies has penned an agreement with Japanese firm Mitsui, to develop digital infrastructure across Africa, with a particular focus on data centres.

Cassava, which owns Africa Data Centres, has been on an expansion drive and has since secured an investment of almost R4 billion. It operates Africa’s largest network of interconnected, carrier- and cloud-neutral data centre facilities.

The company, which was recently created by Pan-African telecoms group Econet, houses the group’s fibre broadband networks, data centres, cyber security, fintech and digital.

The new tech firm, headquartered in London, aims to empower individuals and businesses in Africa through digital inclusion to drive a digitally-connected future.

Yesterday, Cassava announced it had entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Mitsui. It says the partnership will bring together the technology, expertise and networks of both organisations to accelerate digital transformation on the continent.

In a statement, Cassava says, in terms of the MOU, Mitsui will assist it by providing access to Mitsui’s global network, “advanced technologies and helping to identify potential sources of financing” to support future growth and investment.

The Japanese firm has global experience in developing, investing in and operating businesses in the digital, infrastructure and energy sectors.

“This MOU accelerates our shared objectives to foster digital transformation across the African continent. The partnership with Mitsui allows Cassava Technologies to access Mitsui’s deep global experience in developing digital infrastructure,” says Hardy Pemhiwa, president and CEO of Cassava Technologies.

“With Mitsui’s global network and experience, paired with our local market knowledge across Africa, we will work together to accelerate innovation and expand access to digital services for enterprises and consumers.”