Survey examines role of AI in customer service

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into real-world business has transformed the customer experience (CX) industry. AI-powered CX solutions promise personalised omnichannel communications, faster transactions and reduced customer service costs.

ITWeb, in partnership with Freshworks, is conducting an AI & Customer Experience Survey that examines the state of CX in SA, with the focus on assessing the maturity of AI-driven omnichannel customer service operations.

It will explore the primary drivers as well as the barriers to AI adoption, and the main challenges local companies face in putting together a complete picture of their customers.

The detailed findings of the report, based on anonymised responses from local CX decision-makers, will be published on ITWeb.

In addition to benefiting from the exclusive insights this report will offer, respondents stand a chance of winning a Yuppiechef voucher worth R3 000.

To take part in the ITWeb/Freshworks AI & CX Survey, click here.