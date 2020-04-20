BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMPANY
Survey examines role of AI in customer service

By Suzanne Franco, Surveys Editorial Project Manager at ITWeb.
Johannesburg, 20 Apr 2020
The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into real-world business has transformed the customer experience (CX) industry. AI-powered CX solutions promise personalised omnichannel communications, faster transactions and reduced customer service costs.

ITWeb, in partnership with Freshworks, is conducting an AI & Customer Experience Survey that examines the state of CX in SA, with the focus on assessing the maturity of AI-driven omnichannel customer service operations.

It will explore the primary drivers as well as the barriers to AI adoption, and the main challenges local companies face in putting together a complete picture of their customers.

The detailed findings of the report, based on anonymised responses from local CX decision-makers, will be published on ITWeb.

In addition to benefiting from the exclusive insights this report will offer, respondents stand a chance of winning a Yuppiechef voucher worth R3 000.

To take part in the ITWeb/Freshworks AI & CX Survey, click here.

