SA-based IOT start-up CIRT scoops continental award

Ajay Lalu, co-founder and director for CIRT.

Tech start-up Consumption Information Real Time (CIRT) has received continental praise after being recognised for its Q-Hop digital payment solution.

Q-Hop is a contactless, cashless payment solution that uses a variety of payment platforms, including PayPal, Bitcoin, Masterpass, Zapper, SnapScan and mobile wallets.

The Africa Cup Awards, hosted by the SA Innovation Summit, which was held virtually and in Cape Town at the end of September, seek to develop the entrepreneurial creativity of start-up operations that are disrupting traditional ways of doing business.

SA’s CIRT, LiquidGold and Egyptian firm Baramoda were selected as the top three start-ups at the awards.

Audrey Verhaeghe, CEO of SA Innovation Summit, says the judges looked for scalable technology solutions, strong teams and traction.

“CIRT performed excellently in all of these areas. Companies like CIRT are leading the field in the new, fast-growing, tech solutions from Africa to the world. We believe in what they have to offer as a business and as a solution,” she says.

Ajay Lalu, co-founder of CIRT, says: “The retail sector is fast-moving, and customer experience is everything. Consumers want technology that allows them to spend less time checking out. CIRT invented Q-Hop to address this challenge. This solution is built to bring a digital experience to physical store environments, ensuring brick-and-mortar retailers can remain competitive with online retailers like Amazon.”

CIRT, an internet of things (IOT) data insights solutions provider, has in the past year launched solutions such as Q-Hop, Fridgeloc, Vaccloc and the Temploc cold supply chain monitor solution, which have garnered international recognition.

In January, CIRT teamed up with Microsoft to drive these IOT solutions globally to help accelerate digital transformation. CIRT integrated its solutions with Azure IOT central and Microsoft Power BI services.