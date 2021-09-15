Ready to give your designs real stopping power with print?

Join us for our interactive discussion with the global creative community: “Designing Dreams Into Reality” and hear from the experts on how you can break through barriers and bring your vision to life.

This free webinar opens with our star speaker, actor Stephen Amell, and features groundbreaking creative hubs: Glazier Design, thenetworkone, La Poste (France), Hobs Repro, Zimmet Group, Directory and the Graphic Arts School in Spain.

Be one of the first 100 guests to register and receive a free Beyond CMYK sample pack to enjoy during the webinar.

Tune in on Thursday, 16 September at 10am EDT/4pm CET and you’ll:

Be inspired by our star speaker, actor Stephen Amell, who’ll discuss his superpower of bringing creativity to life;

Join a live discussion on communication challenges and opportunities;

Hear from innovative industry leaders and their experience with Beyond CMYK;

Learn about the Genesis Initiative, a free training resource to help you push the boundaries of possibility with Beyond CMYK technology; and

See where the future of the creative and print industry is headed.

How far can print take your creative visions? Find out at this can’t-miss global creative discussion.

Designing Dreams Into Reality Agenda: 90 minutes

The webinar will be simultaneously translated from English into French, Italian, Spanish and German.

Download the guide: English | French | Italian | German | Spanish

Click here to register and view information on our speakers.