The sudden remote work migration has forced many businesses to rethink how they manage IT to better empower remote employees. And while more people are slowly beginning to return to their offices, businesses still need to enable those who might be working from home for good. Every employee needs modern devices that can help improve their productivity – and printers are no exception.

Having ink or toner run out regularly is frustrating and time-consuming, especially for remote employees who do not have the convenience of using tank-style printers seen in most offices today. Going to the shops or ordering cartridges online and then reloading them is often costly and time-consuming. That is where HP’s Neverstop Laser printers offer a solution.

As the world’s first cartridge-free laser printers, HP Neverstop provides small businesses with a cost-effective, easy-to-use and environmentally friendly solution to modern printing needs. Here are some of the reasons why these latest laser printers are ground-breaking.

The bottom line

When it comes to printing, small businesses need to be able to save costs wherever possible. Toners are notoriously expensive, but what if businesses could see a printer as an investment rather than an ongoing expense? When a traditional laser printer comes out of the box, you usually have to insert a toner cartridge that only lasts for 1 000 pages. With HP Neverstop, the printer pays for itself.

Using an ink tank rather than cartridges, you can simply fill up the tank rather than replace cartridges every time they run empty. Every HP Neverstop Laser printer comes with 5 000 pages worth of toner already inside. The Toner Reload Kit then provides 2 500 pages of Original HP Toner – minimising downtime with roughly three times more ink than your average printer cartridge. Every time you reload with a more affordable reload kit, you earn back your investment.

Most inkjet printers also go through cleaning cycles to clean the print head, which leads to wasted ink even before you get to printing. Laser printers do not use print heads, and HP's innovative laser printer can use up to 60% less HP toner. This allows you to print at high volumes at an ultra-low cost while still getting consistently high-quality prints.

Fast and efficient

Small business owners and employees working from home need a printer that not only saves them money but saves time too. From general usage to maintenance, HP Neverstop printers make printing completely hassle free. The printers are fully ready to use out of the box with no need for a complicated set-up process or IT expertise. The innovative toner reload kit is not only mess free, but also takes as little as 15 seconds to reload.

A modern printing solution should also bring the digital and physical worlds together in smarter ways. The HP Smart App is designed to make collaboration seamless, streamline workflows and improve productivity. The app allows you to print remotely, check ink levels, create shortcuts for routine tasks, access and print documents and images on your smartphone and get notifications when printing. And if you need to scan something but don’t have a scanner at home, you can simply take a picture on a mobile device and share it to the cloud or via e-mail from virtually anywhere.

HP printers also use self-healing software to automatically detect, stop and recover from any cyber attack or file corruption without needing to notify your IT department or experience costly downtimes. Printers are often overlooked when it comes to cyber security, and with HP Sure Start and run-time intrusion detection (RTID), organisations can rest assured that their documents and networks always have enterprise-class protection.

A sustainable print solution

Preserving our natural environment is one of the most significant challenges we face today, and every business should try to commit to more sustainable ways of operating. HP aims to be more than just a technology company by providing solutions that are not only innovative but also environmentally friendly.

HP ink mixtures are not classified as hazardous, and the HP Planet Partners programme helps organisations in more than 50 countries recycle their ink cartridges to prevent them from ending up in landfills. And because of the continuous toner supply system and the fact that the toners are made from 25% recycled materials, HP Neverstop Laser printers have a 16% smaller environmental footprint.

Your partner in print

Modern businesses require modern printing solutions that not only meet their unique requirements, but also make printing one less thing to worry about. Tarsus Distribution, in partnership with HP, offers a wide ecosystem of products and partners that can help you unlock the most business value from today’s industry-leading technologies.

If you would like us to assess your printing needs and find a solution that works for you, book a one-on-one consultation with us today: Take care of your business technology – Tarsus Distribution.