Initiative will bring communities into digital economy

Digify Africa has joined forces with the Digital Access Programme, an initiative of the UK government, to deliver a nation-wide digital literacy programme – DigifyBytes.

DigifyBytes will be implemented across all nine provinces in South Africa, with the aim to equip youth, women, persons with disabilities, and the elderly with basic digital literacy skills for social and economic development.

According to Digify Africa, the one-year programme targets 15 000 beneficiaries in rural communities, to enable them to utilise digital tools to access information, communicate with ease and take advantage of services and opportunities online.

“We are thrilled to be embarking on a partnership of this magnitude with the UK government, an organisation invested in bringing real value to communities,” says Qhakaza Mohare, COO at Digify Africa.

“We are confident DigifyBytes will enable participants to engage with digital tools in meaningful ways for professional and economic development.”

Skills development body Digify Africa offers training in digital skills that are in demand for people to create sustainable livelihoods in the digital economy.

Digify Africa notes that access to digital skills and literacy remains a critical challenge for marginalised communities, with many South Africans facing barriers like limited access to the internet, high data costs, and most importantly, lack of basic digital literacy.

These factors were further exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a Statistics South Africa 2020 report citing that only 37% of South African households have access to the internet through cellphones or computers, which hinders communities from leveraging digital tools for employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Antony Phillipson, British High Commissioner to South Africa, adds: “Digital literacy is one of the key barriers for rural communities who wish to participate in the digital economy.

“I am thrilled the UK government can support the DigifyBytes programme, helping to equip rural communities in South Africa with knowledge and skills in digital technology, promoting digital inclusion and supporting inclusive economic growth.”