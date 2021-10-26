SA tech NGO begins African expansion drive

Illovo-based tech non-profit organisation Empire Partner Foundation (EPF) is expanding its operations into five African countries, in search of innovative solutions to solve socio-economic challenges on the continent.

EPF is growing operations in alliance with like-minded tech hubs such as iHub, Impact Hub (Rwanda), Ghana Innovation Hub, Mt Kenya Hub, Co-creation Hub and Sahara Ventures.

“We believe that by collaborating with other countries in addressing social challenges within Africa, we hope to also transform the continent through smart technology,” says Mikhial Mariemuthu, director for Africa expansion at EPF.

The foundation, which has since 2016 been working with developers on scalable ideas to create new solutions using technology to impact social change and increase sustainability, has now set its sights on the continent.

The tech non-profit entity is seeking to grow an ecosystem of African developers that use technology to improve communities on the continent.

Mariemuthu explains: “We want to see Africa at the forefront of tech innovation, hence the move to grow on the continent and scout for young innovative developers who will solve socio-economic issues through smart technology.

“Countries such as Nigeria, Tanzania and Kenya are investing in technology, as well as having already established hubs that focus on building tech businesses. We want to collaborate, learn and share ideas on continent-wide projects. Our mission is to address social challenges, and it is one of the reasons we are seeking to collaborate with other African countries to solve these challenges.”

EPF, which has been hosting monthly hackathons for the past year, focused on public sector solutions, says its online innovation campus will enrol new students outside SA.

The innovation campus launched in the first quarter of this year, and offers classes in software development, robotics, artificial intelligence, 3D printing and gamification.

Thembisa Fakude, director at Africa Asia Dialogues, who is working with EPF on the expansion project, says: “The manner in which Empire Partner Foundation has managed to coordinate partnerships with various stakeholders must be commended. It has enabled a multitrack approach in addressing socio-political challenges facing Africa.”