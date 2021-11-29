Inside Microsoft Dynamics 365: The benefits for manufacturers

Do you want your manufacturing organisation to take advantage of predictive analytics?

If you answered yes, then get ready to learn about how Dynamics 365 can help manufacturers. This article will share the latest in manufacturing processes. We'll cover the benefits from supply chain management to customer service

Microsoft Dynamics 365 steps up

Microsoft Dynamics 365 is an integrated, data-driven software solution. It helps manufacturers shorten and optimise their sales cycle. In addition, the tools empower a personalised customer service experience and enhance customer loyalty.

This tool strengthens customer relationships with the manufacturer. It also centralises, optimises and streamlines the customer's experience data. Some of the benefits include:

Identify critical customers for revenue opportunities;

Control leads campaign from lead generation to capitalisation;

Provide personalised engagement based on customer's journey; and

Run simultaneous campaigns using web content, e-mail and events.

Dynamics 365 transforms the customer's journey into a great buying experience. This documented experience empowers sales, marketing, customer service and customer insights.

Sales

Microsoft Dynamics 365 connects salespeople to customers through their preferred selling and communication channel. The software's AI can shorten the sales cycle with suggested best action steps. These steps focus on the highest-priority activity that has the most significant potential to close.

The system also predicts revenue fluctuations. When addressing the funnel, the system highlights the customers needing attention from the salesperson.

Marketing

The software supports the marketing team in finding and nurturing the right leads. The unit can focus on the latest trends and create a connected customer experience. The experience is a personalised journey that strengthens relationships and builds loyalty.

For a holistic experience, marketing, sales, commerce and services impact the customer journey. Marketing can use AI-driven content recommendations to enhance the experience. Also, the AI provides relevant actions for customer segmentation, channels and analytics.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 connects with other tools most marketing departments use. The built-in features protect the customer data and provide the information needed for personalisation. The best part is its ability to customise the experience journey.

The marketing team will also enjoy the predictive, design and delivery aspects of the tool.

Customer service

Customer service employees will appreciate the connected experience. Before a customer connects to a customer service employee, they'll have the choice of working with an automated self-service module. This module uses virtual agents and a portal to a deep knowledge base.

For those customers wanting to speak with a live person, the AI productivity tools take the guesswork out of case resolution. The system provides the correct information at the right time. Also, AI insights and analytics improve the customer and agent experience.

Field services

Microsoft Dynamics 365 provides everything needed to optimise resources that help improve the technicians' efficiencies. The result includes reduced operational costs. Most of these savings come from the team being more proactive.

The system provides predictive services that can prevent many reactive situations from happening.

Finance

Operational expenses decrease by using the system along with the simplification of financial complexities. These successful results come from AI-driven insights.

The fine-tuning of the financial controls generate reports and embedded analytics to keep the team on task. The automated processes also reduce the time needed for financial reporting.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 can also watch financial performance and budgets. The automated tasks boost productivity to maximise financial performance. Regulatory reporting and financial planning also take advantage of the AI process.

The system uses rule-based charts, a no-code configuration process and automated tasks to boost productivity. In addition, this solution connects to electronic invoicing and global payments.

Operations

Supply chain management uses predictive operations. As a result, the manufacturing process gets simplified and automated. Also, the system extends the life of the assets.

Managing the process in the cloud helps ensure business continuity.

Commerce

Microsoft Dynamics 365 provides the ability for customers to connect when, how and where they want on any device. The system creates a consistent engagement across both online and offline channels. You also get a comprehensive view of your customers and partners.

The process uses a unified commerce platform to foster relationships. The solution scales to meet your needs both on the vendor and consumer sales side. The user-friendly applications create a friction-free retail experience.

The infusion of AI plays a role in your ability to scale commerce solutions. This ability drives a strong ROI and supports the optimisation of business practices.

HR

Self-service HR tools provide empowerment for employees to get the information they need when they need it. The data can include:

Benefits

Compensation

Leave and absence

Certifications

Training

Compliance programmes

This process frees up HR professionals to handle complex and urgent issues.

The HR solution is scalable, so it grows as your company grows. The system also connects with partnering systems to centralise the information.

The result is better decision-making and happy employees.

Reinvent and innovate

Microsoft Dynamics 365 brings insight into operations that allow you to cut expenses. This focus inspires positive change in operations to address optimisation. It also impacts change with shortened processes and cost-cutting.

This means you can improve on time to market.

The tool also helps with collaboration so teams can improve:

Speed research and development;

Reduce costing and resources;

Innovate production processes; and

React faster to trends and industry developments.

Dynamics 365 allows you to reinvent a product. This might come from innovation or the development of a new product based on a shift in the market. The system gives you the agility and needed information to stay in the game

Real-time insight

Microsoft Dynamics 365 provides real-time insight. Manufacturing organisations can also capitalise on predictive analytics. Plus, machine learning fuels the communication between CRM and ERP systems.

The manufacturing industry can now provide every employee with customer service answers. In addition, the manufacturing processes can also transform with real-time data during production.

Contact us if you're ready to learn more about the intelligent platform. Also, check out our other blog posts on similar topics.