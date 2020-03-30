Brother wins “Good Design Award 2019” in six categories
Brother Industries (President: Ichiro Sasaki), the parent company of Brother International South Africa, one of the leading global manufacturers of printers, scanners and related equipment, has won a Japanese design award: “Good Design Award 2019” in six product categories.
Since winning the award for the first time in 1960, Brother has won the prestigious award for 211 different products in total, including the six won this year. Furthermore, this will be the 27th consecutive year since 1993 that Brother Industries has won the Good Design Award.
The 2019 Good Design Award was awarded to the HL-L3210CDW Colour Laser Printer, the MFC-L3750CDW Colour Laser Multifunction Printer and the ScanNCut SDX1200 Cutting Machine, all currently available in South Africa through our dealer and retail network.
The TD-4420DN and TD-4550DNWB Label Printers and the My Stitch Monitor Embroidery Monitoring Mobile Application were also awarded the 2019 Good Design Award and will be available in South Africa soon.
The ADS-1700W Portable Scanner, the TD-4510D Label Printer and the P-touch Candy PT-PR10BT Labelling System also received the Good Design Award in 2019 but are not available in the South African market.
Dale de Villiers, marketing manager at Brother South Africa, said: “The Good Design Award evaluates not only the exterior beauty of products, but also the user experience and environmental impact of the design, as well as the product's ability to present new ideas to society. Winning the award recognises the dedicated effort by all Brother employees involved in developing, manufacturing and delivering Brother’s products and services.’’
Based on the motto: “At your side”, Brother is committed to always placing the customers first by designing products that suit their needs. Brother is determined to continue to provide superior value through product design.
Winning Brother products: Good Design Award 2019
Good Design Award
Good Design Award has been a sole comprehensive design evaluation and communication system in Japan since 1957. Many companies and designers from both inside and outside Japan participate in the activity to enhance the industry through design quality. “G Mark”, the symbol of the award has been recognized widely as a mark representing good design.For more information about Good Design Award : http://www.g-mark.org/?locale=en
Brother International South Africa
Brother is a leader in the development and manufacturing of technologies in the printing, scanning, labelling, sewing and crafting industries for home, SME and Corporate markets. A trusted brand worldwide that believes in the “Customer First” approach in all aspect of our business, Brother has continuously met the varied needs of our customers through our comprehensive range of technology solutions.
Brother International South Africa (Pty) Ltd is the regional sales office for South Africa and markets a range of products manufactured by its parent company, Brother Industries, Ltd. of Nagoya, Japan. Established in 1970, Brother International South Africa (Pty) Ltd manages an extensive network of distributors in both domestic and Sub Saharan markets.
Brother’s printing business is committed to the advancement of technologies and “work style innovation” and constantly strives to pioneer new technologies and improve product quality. The different types of technology Brother offers are convenient to use and helps streamline workflow and efficiency in corporate, SME and home environments. For more information about Brother, visit http://www.brother.co.za .