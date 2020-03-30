Brother wins “Good Design Award 2019” in six categories

Brother Industries (President: Ichiro Sasaki), the parent company of Brother International South Africa, one of the leading global manufacturers of printers, scanners and related equipment, has won a Japanese design award: “Good Design Award 2019” in six product categories.

Since winning the award for the first time in 1960, Brother has won the prestigious award for 211 different products in total, including the six won this year. Furthermore, this will be the 27th consecutive year since 1993 that Brother Industries has won the Good Design Award.

The 2019 Good Design Award was awarded to the HL-L3210CDW Colour Laser Printer, the MFC-L3750CDW Colour Laser Multifunction Printer and the ScanNCut SDX1200 Cutting Machine, all currently available in South Africa through our dealer and retail network.

The TD-4420DN and TD-4550DNWB Label Printers and the My Stitch Monitor Embroidery Monitoring Mobile Application were also awarded the 2019 Good Design Award and will be available in South Africa soon.

The ADS-1700W Portable Scanner, the TD-4510D Label Printer and the P-touch Candy PT-PR10BT Labelling System also received the Good Design Award in 2019 but are not available in the South African market.

Dale de Villiers, marketing manager at Brother South Africa, said: “The Good Design Award evaluates not only the exterior beauty of products, but also the user experience and environmental impact of the design, as well as the product's ability to present new ideas to society. Winning the award recognises the dedicated effort by all Brother employees involved in developing, manufacturing and delivering Brother’s products and services.’’

Based on the motto: “At your side”, Brother is committed to always placing the customers first by designing products that suit their needs. Brother is determined to continue to provide superior value through product design.

Winning Brother products: Good Design Award 2019

HL-L3210CDW Colour Laser Printer. MFC-L3750CDW Colour Laser Multifunction Printer (available in South Africa)

ScanNCut DX SDX1200 Cutting Machine (available in South Africa)

TD-4420DN/TD-4550DNWB Label Printers (available in SA soon)