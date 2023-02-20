BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMPANY
Cyber security companies rebrand as Trinexia

Johannesburg, 20 Feb 2023
Value-added distributor Cyber Security South Africa and its sister companies Credence Security and Cyber Security Africa Distribution are rebranding and consolidating under a new brand identity  Trinexia.

Effective immediately, the rebranding reflects Cyber Security South Africa’s growth and focus on providing a comprehensive and integrated approach to cybersecurity distribution, the company says.

The name was coined from the prefix tri (the three entities) and nexus, meaning a connection or series of connections.

The new entity says it aims to serve as a link between vendors, channel partners and customers, and will have a presence and capabilities across Europe, Middle East, India, and African (EMEIA) markets.

Vivian Gevers, COO at Trinexia, says this new chapter aims to build deeper relationships with the company’s vendors and partners and seize new opportunities for growth across its territories.

Toni Bowker, MD of Trinexia South Africa, says the new year is a fitting time to introduce a new brand identity, and that the name encapsulates the company’s ethos that working together leads to more effective and efficient solutions in the digital era.

The new entity will provide cyber security, digital forensics and IT security solutions.

