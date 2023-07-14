Altron FinTech's DebiCheck multi-acquiring solution demonstrates resilience in live environment

Altron FinTech is proud to announce the successful performance of its DebiCheck multi-acquiring solution during a live switchover on Saturday, 8 July. The first priority processing bank encountered technical issues, resulting in a temporary inability to register transactions on the DebiCheck platform. Demonstrating its agility and commitment to customer satisfaction, Altron FinTech swiftly switched operations to the second priority bank, ensuring uninterrupted transaction processing for our valued customers.

Within a remarkably efficient timeframe of approximately three minutes, Altron FinTech seamlessly transitioned its merchants to the priority two processing bank. As a result, an impressive 70% of merchants utilising our multi-acquiring solution experienced uninterrupted operations, allowing them to focus on their core business activities without disruption. Despite the unforeseen circumstances, Altron FinTech successfully processed over 80% of the typical transaction volume for the day, demonstrating the resilience and reliability of our cutting-edge DebiCheck processing platform.

"We are thrilled with the performance that exceeds our wildest expectations and want to thank our customers that were instrumental in achieving this exceptional result of our DebiCheck multi-acquiring solution in a live environment," said Vaughn Hechter, head of customer services at Altron FinTech. "Our swift action in seamlessly transitioning operations to the second priority bank underscores our commitment to providing resilient, uninterrupted and reliable financial services to our loyal customers. We remain dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses to thrive and grow in the ever-changing and rapidly evolving digital landscape."

Altron FinTech's DebiCheck multi-acquiring solution is one of our many solutions and testament to the company's dedication to innovation and technological transformation in support of vision of frictionless customer-centric solutions approach. By successfully navigating unexpected challenges, Altron FinTech reaffirms its position as a leading provider of resilient financial technology solutions. This accomplishment reinforces our commitment to delivering dependable and efficient fintech solutions that empower our clients in the ever-evolving landscape of digital payments.

For more information about our cutting-edge financial technology solutions, please visit https://www.altronfintech.com/multi-acquiring-bank-solution/.