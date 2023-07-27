BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
Business Continuity Management

Webinar on combating cyber threats in SA

Issued by CyberVision
Johannesburg, 27 Jul 2023
Visit our press office CyberVision Press Office
Read time 0min 50sec
Comments (0)
Real-world cases of cyber attacks in SA will be examined.
Real-world cases of cyber attacks in SA will be examined.

An insightful webinar on combating cyber threats in South Africa will be held by leading cyber security company WithSecure on 3 August 2023. What awaits you is an hour of must-know insights and practical recommendations on how to combat the latest threats, including ransomware and data exfiltration. There will also be a showcase of real-world cases of cyber attacks in South Africa, with valuable insights into endpoint security strategies provided. Powerful solutions will also be presented, such as the popular WithSecure Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) that is growing in demand worldwide. 

The webinar, on Thursday, 3 August, will take place at 11am (SA time). You can check out the agenda and secure your spot in the webinar by registering through the following link:

http://crm3.maxcloudcrm.com/Campaigns/Redirect.aspx?AB=Cybervision&ProgId=1196&ActId=197&CliId=190213251502367760065C&ContNum=7&Request=redirect&URLIndex=0

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.