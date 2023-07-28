Davra, IoTDC forge groundbreaking partnership to revolutionise mining safety monitoring

From left: Theo Barnard, Head of Products, IoTDC; Ambassador of Ireland to South Africa, HE Fionnuala Gilsenan; Tiaan Coetsee, Managing Director and CoFounder, IoTDC; Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ireland, Micheál Martin TD; Fergal Concannon, Vice-President Mining Solutions, Davra; Ewald Fourie, CEO and Cofounder, IoTDC; Nicola Kelly, Country Manager South Africa, Enterprise Ireland.

Davra, a global leader in industrial IoT software based in Dublin, and IoTDC, a leading IoT solutions provider from Johannesburg, have announced a landmark partnership that merges their expertise to launch a state-of-the-art suite of software applications for the comprehensive safety monitoring of mining operations. The announcement was made during the recent visit of the Irish Tánaiste (deputy prime minister) Micheál Martin to Wits University in Johannesburg.

This groundbreaking initiative builds on Davra's established collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) on the Protelum project, ensuring stringent compliance with the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (GISTM).

The advanced software suite focuses on real-time monitoring and management of Tailings Storage Facilities (TSFs), a critical component of modern mining operations and risk management across all mine operations. By harnessing the power of advanced sensors, predictive analytics, machine learning algorithms and Earth Observation (EO) data from the European Copernicus programme and other sources, the software provides early detection of irregularities and potential hazards, thereby enhancing the safety and operational efficiency of mining enterprises.

Additionally, the suite ensures full GISTM compliance, helping mining operators align with the highest international standards for tailings management safety and integrity.

Key features and benefits include:

Real-time tailings monitoring: The software suite employs EO data from the Sentinel satellite constellation and IoT sensors to provide real-time insights into tailings dam stability, enabling swift detection and response to potential issues.

Predictive analytics and machine learning: Utilising the capabilities of AI, the software predicts and prevents potential incidents by analysing behavioural trends and patterns in tailing dam operations.

GISTM compliance: The suite assists mining operations in achieving rigorous GISTM compliance, ensuring the utmost safety and integrity in tailings management.

Enhanced operational efficiency: With continuous monitoring and AI-powered analytics, mining operations can significantly improve productivity, reduce downtime and minimise environmental impact.

"We are thrilled to announce this partnership with IoTDC during the Irish Tánaiste's visit to Wits University," said Paul Glynn, CEO of Davra. "By combining our ongoing engagement with ESA on the Protelum project and our cutting-edge IoT technology, we're equipping mining operators throughout South Africa with an unparalleled tool to manage and monitor their Tailings Storage Facilities."

Ewald Fourie, CEO of IoTDC, added: "This collaboration with Davra brings together our local mining sector expertise and their global IoT and space data experience to deliver a unique solution. We're confident that this technology will set a new standard for safety and sustainability in the mining sector."

For further information about the suite or to schedule a demo, please visit our websites at www.davra.com/mining and www.iotdc.co.za.