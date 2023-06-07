Inspired Testing continues support for 4IR4HER in 2023

Inspired Testing, a software testing company with offices and clients around the globe, has once again made a generous donation to Dynamic DNA’s 4IR4HER programme in support of its efforts to improve access to careers in technology for young women in South Africa. Science and technology provide the impetus for global innovation. It makes sense to draw on the widest pool of talent possible – a pool to which women have very limited access to due to a lack of opportunities in training and acceptance.

The 4IR4HER – or Fourth Industrial Revolution for Her­ – charity initiative aims to promote and develop grassroots technology skills and create employment opportunities for 5 000 underprivileged women in the domestic technology industry. Inspired Testing is supporting this dream for the third year in a row with a generous financial contribution as well as a hardware donation that included 23 monitors and 41 tower desktops. This generous donation of hardware will enable more young South African women to enrol in the Dynamic DNA programmes and open doors for them to be part of the fourth industrial revolution in Africa.

“We are proud to support 4IR4HER’s mission of empowering women to enter careers in technology,” says Inspired Testing’s COO, Lucas Scheepers. “At Inspired Testing, we believe that by investing in women’s access to career opportunities in technology, we are fostering an environment where diverse perspectives and talents can thrive, leading to a brighter future for all.”

“The full value of the donation has been received with the intention of facilitating sustainable access to the economy for the beneficiaries that we support. 4IR4HER received the donation in accordance with the socio-economic development element as described in the broad-based black economic empowerment Codes of Good Practice,” says Prudence Mathebula, MD of Dynamic DNA.

“The innovation hub of 4IR4HER is dedicated to 4IR applications and skills that are motivated by offering socially-based solutions. Through numerous digitalisation initiatives that will empower the current cohort of women and establish a new digital ecosystem while fostering techpreneurship, we aim to have a positive technological and social impact. For women in our accelerator programmes to be supported, trained and expedited into 4IR-related professional roles and enterprises, 4IR4HER completely supports and walks the road with them.“

Inspired Testing continues to forge ahead to enable people and organisations to reach their full potential through internal training opportunities, support to programmes like 4IR4HER and expert software testing for its clients.

