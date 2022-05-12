Technology in tough times: staying ahead of the curve to improve operational capabilities

The current economic climate for South African businesses is unstable. While most have started the road to recovery from the severe disruptions brought about by COVID-19, many are still facing challenges such as low volumes, dwindling revenues, growing cyber security risks and rising petrol and electricity costs.

During tough times, technology budgets are often the first to get cut as companies look for ways to save on costs. However, COVID-19 spurred companies to embrace new technologies and accelerate their digital transformation efforts to continue operations in a world that’s gone remote.

As we mark the second anniversary of the pandemic, according to new data from Gallup, hybrid work schedules are the most preferred arrangement for what the research firm calls “remote-capable” employees – those whose current jobs can be done off-site at least part of the time.

Nearly 60% of such employees say that’s their preferred arrangement, nearly twice the 32% who say they’d like to work remotely all the time.

With these shifting employee demands, companies need to find ways to fund new technologies and the remote infrastructure required to maximise their revenue as best as they can without impacting their cash reserves and bottom line. Organisations now need to re-evaluate their investments to prioritise operational capabilities that drive performance and growth without compromising on their spend.

The good news is access to new hardware, systems and software to accommodate hybrid workforces is becoming affordable, thanks to HP Integrated Financial Solutions. At HP Integrated Financial Solutions, we understand that the need to modernise an organisation’s IT infrastructure could be faced with financial challenges and because of this, we have come up with a flexible and affordable leasing solution to help organisations implement their next technology refresh.

We combine market-leading HP products with an effective financial and asset management solution to keep the total cost of ownership down. Unlike capex, which is required upfront or a traditional bank loan that includes high interest payments, we offer subsidised finance – meaning businesses only pay for a portion of the equipment for the period that it is useful in their environment.

This pay-for-use model offers full scalability, complete flexibility, better resource management and more agility in a constantly changing business world. As the world fully embraces digital transformation and the advantages it brings, technology has become vital for effective business operations. The latest and greatest technology can often be the differentiator that sets a company ahead of its competition.

For companies considering a fully remote workforce or a hybrid model, HP’s innovative products will allow them to work and collaborate from anywhere without putting a strain on their cashflow. Leasing, rather than purchasing IT equipment, frees up working capital (bank lines) for business expansions or unexpected short-term debts, saving you from having to take out a large loan to buy equipment outright.

At HP Integrated Financial Solutions, we strive to help our clients stay ahead of the technology curve and increase their bottom line by delivering cost savings and operating efficiencies. Contact an HP Integrated Financial Solutions representative to maximise business productivity – allowing for satisfied employees that work smarter and faster.

