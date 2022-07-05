Digitalisation demand draws ScienceLogic to SA

Dave Link, founder and CEO of ScienceLogic.

US-headquartered ScienceLogic has entered the South African market, expanding its global footprint on the back of growing demand for digital solutions.

ScienceLogic, which provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven monitoring solutions for hybrid cloud management, announced its entrance into SA yesterday, saying the move follows a sharp rise in market demand for comprehensive managed services.

ScienceLogic’s presence in SA will be represented by value-added local distributor Corr-Serve, which it says will enable it to expand in Southern Africa.

“Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and more importantly Southern Africa, are the fastest-growing regions for ScienceLogic’s business. This growth indicates strong regional demand and has compelled us to cement our relationship with Corr-Serve,” says Clive Spanswick, VP of EMEA at ScienceLogic.

“Having local sales, marketing and on-the-ground technical support and experience is important for our expanding business model, along with a strong understanding of the market in the region. By leveraging an established network of MSPs [managed service providers], we can immediately support and cultivate growth.”

Dave Link, founder and CEO of ScienceLogic, adds: “As digital transformation journeys take hold, businesses and the MSPs serving them are looking to improve ITOps through speed and agility.

“Today’s businesses, under pressure to prove business value for transformation initiatives, need to innovate quickly to provide enhanced, resilient digital experiences to customers.

“It’s here where critical toolsets that support the adoption of AIOps are seeing worldwide demand, and increasingly in Southern Africa too. Our partnership with Corr-Serve and its extended MSP base is testimony to this drive.”

In the last year, South African research house BMIT valued the South African AIOps market at R914 million, with R374 million of annual spend in the financial, business and other services sector.

Ryan Smit, chairman of BMIT, comments: “The global AIOps market is set to grow at around 26%, and if we assume the market locally is set to grow at a higher rate of 29%, coming off a lower base, then we would expect the market to grow to R3.26 billion by 2025.”